BELFAST'S new Lord Mayor has called on everyone to come together this summer and put on the best of our city as it prepares to welcome visitors for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly was speaking after tonight’s annual general meeting of council at City Hall, where she was installed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast, taking over the chain of office from Councillor Tracy Kelly.

The Sinn Féin councillor hails from Ballymurphy and has served as a councillor for the Black Mountain electoral area of West Belfast since May 2023.

“This is a huge year for Belfast, and I’m calling on all our citizens to get involved this summer and show what we can do and achieve together,” said Councillor Donnelly.

“Ní amháin go maireann na daoine ar scáth a chéile ach bíonn rath orainn mar aon. Le chéile, tá samhraidh iontach i ndán dúinn a léiríonn ár n-oidhreacht cheoil is tráidisiúin don oileán ar fad agus níos faide i gcéin.

“It takes a team effort to deliver an event of this size and scale, and it will provide an amazing platform to highlight our people, diversity, traditions and stories, creating benefits which will be felt for years to come.

“The Fleadh in Belfast is all about ‘celebrating together’ and, with the event also taking place in 2027, we have a unique opportunity to really engage communities in the staging of one of Europe’s biggest cultural events and encourage visitors to explore everything we have to offer, right across our city.”

Councillor Donnelly (30) said celebrating young people, particularly girls and young women, and promoting the Irish language would also be among her priorities for her term.

She said: “Forty per cent of Belfast’s population is aged 30 or under, and many of the issues we face as a city, including cost of living pressures, the need for inclusive growth and adapting to climate change, will impact them the most.

“I want to work with young people to hear their ideas and encourage them to get involved in shaping solutions.

“I’m particularly keen to support younger women in our communities and spotlight those projects working to empower them, to tackle negative behaviours towards women and to unlock access to support services and enable everyone to reach their full potential.

“Tá pobal labhartha na Gaeilge ag fás linn sa chathair agus, a mhacasamhail le teangacha eile, ba chóir don teanga is phobal a chothú. Tá grúpaí Gaeilge lárnach in athfhorbairt na cathrach, tógáil caidrimh agus todhchaí Bhéal Feirste.

“Our city’s Irish language community is also flourishing, and, like all languages, it deserves to be protected and nurtured. I will showcase the good work being done to foster interest and connection, right across the city, and highlight how language can work as a force for good.”

Councillor Hedley Abernethy is the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast

Councillor Hedley Abernethy has also become the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast. A member of the Alliance party, Councillor Abernethy represents the Ormiston electoral area, and takes over from outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Doherty.

Tonight’s annual meeting, the last of the current four-year council term, also saw the appointment of new committee chairs, with the meeting streamed live via the council’s website.