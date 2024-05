New Pizza Max on Cavehill Road serving up pizzas for £10.99

Pizza Max has opened a brand new store on Cavehill Road in North Belfast. To celebrate this opening the store is currently offering any pizza for only £10.99 until stocks last! 158A Cavehill Rd, Belfast BT15 5EY • T: 028 9601 6222 www.PizzaMax.co.uk

