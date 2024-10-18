New RVH radioactive medicine centre and city centre hotel get planning go-ahead

DEVELOPMENT: A CGI image of the new hotel in Bedford Street and Clarence Street

APPROVAL has been granted for a new two-storey regional facility at the Royal Victoria Hospital devoted to drugs that contain radioactive medicine.

The planning application submitted by Belfast Health and Social Care Trust includes single storey ancillary services accommodation and alterations to the existing car park at the proposed building.

It was given the green light by Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

The meeting also granted approval for a new 88-bedroom hotel with rooftop restaurant, bar and swimming pool in the city centre. The conversion of an office and Deane's restaurant and part demolition of an existing building at 33 to 44 Bedford Street/4 to 6 Clarence Street will be necessary to facilitate the development.

Councillor Arder Carson, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee, said: “The applications considered by the Planning Committee may be very different in nature, but they are all to be welcomed for the benefits they will deliver for residents, businesses and visitors to the city in line with The Belfast Agenda.

“The new hotel development on Bedford and Clarence Street in particular has the potential to enhance the city’s growing hotel and overnight accommodation offering. In doing so, it will help to attract more people to enjoy Belfast’s retail, hospitality and cultural offer and secure additional visitor spend in the city centre.”