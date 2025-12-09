A NEW report has highlighted the growing chasm in the economic performance of the Republic of Ireland and the North.

Longer life expectancy, higher employment rates, higher hourly earning rates and higher disposable income are among the fields in which the Republic is outperforming the six counties.

The Economic Social and Research Institute (ESRI) on Monday revealed the statistics in the first in what will be an annual series of reports released by ESRI in association with the Shared Island Unit of the Department of the Taoiseach.

The difference is life expectancy is the key finding of the report, as ESRI point out that the discrepancy between North and South is down to a range of factors flowing from the Republic’s significantly better economic performance, notably including income, education and access to quality health care. On average, men in the Republic can expect to live two years longer than men here, while the figure for women in 1.5 years.

“The series [of reports] will build up a crucial evidence base on economic similarities and differences, North and South, and help identify how we could cooperate more for mutual benefit, across a range of policy areas,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said.

“It with this context of success and of opportunity – and recognising also that there are challenges and there are divergences in our economy and society, North and South – that the new ESRI research series will engage – mapping, analysing, informing and spurring debate.

“That is exactly what we need to help inform and deepen the cooperation agenda and indeed a wider island-wide conversation.”

The Tánaiste added that it was his hope that the ESRI report would “spur debate” on ways in which all-Ireland cooperation can improve the lives of people on both sides of the border.