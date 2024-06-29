New school library opens at Holy Evangelists’ Primary School

HOLY Evangelists' Primary School in Twinbrook is one of 19 schools in Belfast to have their library transformed as part of the Chase school libraries programme, which aims to help children and young people unlock their future potential by improving access to school libraries in under resourced communities.

In partnership with the National Literacy Trust (NLT) and supported by Penguin Books, the programme marks the NLT’s first presence in the North, transforming reading spaces to spark a love of reading in children.

Children at Holy Evangelists’ Primary School enjoyed a special event to mark the opening of their new library, as Irish writer and illustrator Aoife Dooley and Irish author Ellan Rankin, who are well-known for their bestselling books including Frankie’s World and The Secret Elephant, joined in the celebrations.

Claire Robinson, Principal, Holy Evangelists’ Primary School, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have a new library – thanks to Chase and the National Literacy Trust – and to be the flagship school in Northern Ireland for the programme. This magical addition to our school is a dream that has now become a reality. It's so important to give our children the opportunity to experience a love of reading, escape into stories and different worlds, and develop their imaginative and creative thinking – because we know this can all help to build confidence and self-esteem.

Storytime

“We could never have afforded to convert a space and fill it with new books, due to the rising costs of resources and limited budgets, so the excitement we feel about now having this space to use every day is brilliant."

Cutting the ribbon

Full list of primary schools in Belfast which will benefit from the Chase school libraries programme:

· Blythefield Primary School, Belfast

· Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain

· Carr's Glen Primary School, Belfast

· Currie Primary School, Belfast

· Elmgrove Primary School, Belfast

· Fane Street Primary School, Belfast

· Harmony Primary School, Belfast

· Holy Child Primary School, Belfast

· Holy Evangelist Primary School, Belfast

· Scoil Na Fuiseoige

· Seaview Primary School, Belfast

· Springfield Primary School, Belfast

· St Joseph's Primary School, Slate

· St Kieran's Primary School

· St Mary's Star of the Sea Primary School, Belfast

· St Matthew's Primary School, Belfast

· St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast

· St Paul's Primary School, Belfast