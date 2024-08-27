Striking new sculptures to welcome kids back to St John the Baptist

HARD AT IT: The new sculptures are part of works that took place during the summer

ST John the Baptist Primary School has a striking new feature in its school grounds, completed just in time for the return of school, and with thanks to a local men's shed.

And it was a case of turning adversity into opportunity at the Finaghy Road North school.

Principal Chris Donnelly, explained: "We were forced to chop down a number of trees outside the P1 and P2 classrooms. We decided to use it as an opportunity to create a special themed area, and secured the services of Ivan McNally, a fantastic wood sculptor who created the three special sculptures outside the children's classrooms.

"We were delighted then when the Half Moon Lake Men's Shed team, led by Eamon O'Neill, volunteered to help us complete the programme by extensively renovating the area around the sculptures ahead of the new term.

"The guys were in the school for a number of days for many hours working to ensure that the area was complete for the pupils returning next week. We are very grateful to Pat Flanagan, Eamon O'Neill, Michael Hamill and John Flynn for their support in completing the programme, including donating funds towards the cost of the materials needed to complete the job."