NIFL League Cup final: 'One trophy at Cliftonville worth 10 elsewhere' says Gormley

JOE GORMLEY insists that one trophy at Cliftonville would be worth winning 10 at another club.

The 35-year-old has the chance to win his fifth League Cup medal on Sunday when Cliftonville take on Glentoran at Windsor Park.

His first came two years into his first spell at the club and Gormley credits the late Tommy Breslin for the success he has tasted at Solitude.

“I would rather win one trophy with Cliftonville than 10 with someone else,” Gormley admits.

“Cliftonville is my club and they’ve given me the opportunity, Tommy Breslin gave me the opportunity to play at the highest level and hopefully I can continue to do him proud.

“Whenever he gave me the start, it’s something that I'll always cherish. It doesn't come around very often, I've known players who have come up and tried to play at the level and it just wasn’t for them. I’ve stuck at it, I’m here today and I'm going for my fifth League Cup.”

Outside of his previous experience in League Cup deciders, Gormley has experienced plenty of big occasions at the club and believes it is why players want to play for the club.

“It’s another final and I'm looking forward to it,” he added.

“Hopefully we can go and win another cup final, it would be great to add another medal to my collection and it is something I'm looking forward to. It’s going to be a great occasion for the fans, for the players and for the players families.

“When you play for Cliftonville, it’s what you want to be involved in. You sign for Cliftonville to win leagues and cups and luckily enough, throughout my career with Cliftonville I've been in four League Cup finals and I've been quite lucky in them.

“I think I've scored six in four finals and it’s a competition that’s been kind to me and hopefully it can be kind to me come Sunday.”

Gormley is confident the experience of last season's Irish Cup success could prove crucial. Although he was an unused substitute in May’s triumph, the Ardoyne native is adamant it will be a lasting memory forever.

“It’s massive the experience of playing in a big cup final last year,” he believes.

“I think it was the biggest crowd that the Irish Cup has ever seen. For the likes of the younger boys, I thought they dealt with it brilliantly and you’ve got the older boys with the leaders with experience to push the kids on and make them enjoy it.

“As I said, we went on and won it last year and it’s something a few of the players in the team are still here, so it will be a good experience for them again and it’s one that we look forward to.

“I think I did enough to help get us to the final. I set up one of the goals in the semi-final and I felt as though I played my part in the campaign.

“As I always say, if Cliftonville win, I win. It’s a team game at the end of the day. Sometimes you do get the individual credit, but it’s down to the team and you’ll not do too well if you’re going to do it on your own.

“Lucky enough we had Ronan Hale last year who won us it. It will live forever in my memory, whether I played or not, it’s something I will take to my grave with me.”

Netting on 17 occasions this season, Gormley feels the fittest he has been in years and has repaid Jim Magilton’s faith in him this season.

“I think it’s probably the fittest I've felt the last few years,” he said.

“I haven't played as much as I probably would have liked to over the past few years, but Jim has put me in this year and I think I've paid him with goals.

“I’m sitting on 17 goals this year. I was probably going to retire at the end of the year but who knows what is going to happen now. Fingers crossed we can sort something and I'll be here next year and next year might be my last year.

“No doubt we will have to produce another big performance, but we are Cliftonville. We don’t fear anybody and it is a game we are looking forward to, and we’ll give it our all and come Sunday the best team on the day will win it.”