NIFL League Cup final: Reds and Glens meet in final

NIFL League Cup final; Cliftonville v Glentoran

(Windsor Park, Sunday, 3pm, live on Sky Sports)



THE Bet McLean League Cup is up for grabs on Sunday afternoon when Cliftonville and Glentoran meet at Windsor Park.

With the league title all but certain to be going Linfield’s way, it’s the cups which will provide the opportunity for silverware this season and for Glentoran, it is certainly their last chance to have something to show for the season having suffered a shock loss to Bangor in the Irish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Cliftonville remain in the hunt for back-to-back glory in that competition having come through against North Belfast rivals Crusaders to set up a meeting with Ards, but there is an immediate opportunity to get their hands on a trophy this week against the Glens.

The East Belfast side have already claimed the County Antrim Shield this season, coming through on penalties against Larne in the final, but they will view this week as a huge opportunity of their own to get back in the winners’ enclosure.

They have overcome Dergview, Linfield, Ballymena United and Crusaders on their way to Sunday’s final, with Cliftonville proving adept on the road as they got past the challenges of Limavady United, Bangor, Armagh City and Larne.

It sets it up for a huge day at a packed Windsor park for both clubs and Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton feels a second cup final appearance in 10 months is reward for his team’s efforts during a difficult season.

“I’m looking forward to the final, I can't wait it,” Magilton proclaimed.

“I always love the lead into the final because players create these opportunities, and they should enjoy them.

“The lead into the final is really important, but it should be a sense of well done because they’ve had to overcome obstacles to get to a final.

“We’ve had to play really tough ties and win them, and we haven't conceded a goal- so the players deserve immense and should enjoy the week.

“The build-up is really important because the excitement it will generate through both sets of supporters is huge.

“It's a sell-out, so the lads that experienced that last year will really enjoy that and those that haven't, we will rest heavily on the senior players to do that.

“Cup finals are there to be enjoyed in the build-up and then the last couple of days is about focus and with purpose- trying to win the game.”

Standing in the way of a second cup success is Declan Devine and his much-improved and consistent Glentoran outfit.

The East Belfast side seem to be making incremental gains and having already grabbed silverware this season, they will be keen on more which is their last realistic chance to do so.

"It's going to be such a tough test," said Devine.

"We've had tough games against them this year, we've won two but there's been nothing in the matches. They'll bring a huge crowd, we'll bring a huge crowd and it'll be very much what team performs the best on the day. It can really go any way.

"It'll be fantastic for the team and the club if we win. There's an expectation at this club that we should be winning trophies but to be able to win this will be really special on the back of winning the Shield."

Their progress has not been lost on all at Solitude, as Magilton is very impressed with Devine and his squad, pinpointing their potent attacking threat.

“I’ve really liked them and I think Declan deserves huge credit for the team he has created, and the atmosphere within that team and the character and resilience he's brought to the team,” he reflected.

“They are a real attacking threat; they’ve got great structure behind the ball and they win games through real attacking endeavour- but also great in game management and knowledge and experience.

“He can call upon that and he’s got lots of really top-class players, so it's a massive task for us but one you enjoy and relish.”

Magilton guided his squad to a third-place league finish last season, but inconsistency in the league this season sees his side in a fight to finish in the top-six but that has galvanized the 55-year-old.

“It galvanizes me to finish strong,” he admits.

“The lack of consistency in our performance has driven me insane, but that’s par for the course and integrating new players into the club and the culture of the club and a new group into the changing room is always difficult.

“We brought lads in from overseas who love Belfast far too much, for all those reasons.

“From our perspective, the result in the league game a few weeks ago was important because of our poor performance the week before.

“It could have been anybody but is so happened it was Glenavon but we were so poor and our levels had to be better. We showed great intensity in our play, second half especially.

“Sunday is a major opportunity to win another piece of silverware and we’re focused on that.”

Magilton acknowledged that Michael Newberry’s memory will be a source of emotion in the build-up to Sunday and plans to address the squad in the build-up.

“That’s a measure of the dressing room and acknowledging and not shying away of that because for many of us, it can be quite intimidating and it’s important that we talk about that,” he acknowledged.

“We don’t want that all in-house and anybody thinking that they are alone in focusing on those sorts of emotions. We will talk about that and it’s a really valid point.

“His dad always contacts me and talks about the performances and whatever else, so we will remember him 100 per cent. But again, when you’re in a cup final, every other emotion is around winning and that’s all it will be about.

“There will be a reflection of course before leading but when the referee blows the whistle, it’s winning and losing that matters most in this.”

