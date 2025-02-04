NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville and Coleraine play out goalless draw

NIFL Premiership

Coleraine 0–0 Cliftonville

COLERAINE and Cliftonville played out a goalless draw in an uneventful contest at the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

In a game of very little threat, the closest chance came from an error between David Odumosu and Jack Keaney that Coleraine striker Declan McManus was unable to profit from.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt that both sides' cup exploits at the weekend had a bearing on affairs and was happy with the character his side displayed at a tough venue.

“I think Saturday had taken so much out of both teams,” he reflected.

“When you go to extra time, our numbers were so high after the game and our energy levels - that’s why we needed so many changes.

“One, because lads were chomping at the bit to play and two, the amount of energy that they expended on Saturday - you could see from both teams.

“It was a pretty cautious start. I thought we played better in the first half than we did second half. The second half was more all hands to the pump and defending.

“I thought we showed great character again and that’s important. Coming to Coleraine is always a difficult game, and coming away with something is a bonus for us.

“We’ve just got to keep building on that sort of momentum and bring it into Sunday.”

Magilton opted to rest Jonny Addis, Rory Hale and Joe Gormley – the trio beginning on the bench, with Stephen McGuinness, Axel Piesold and Ryan Curran coming into the starting XI.

Coleraine were first to threaten when Jamie McGonigle charged forward and got past Jack Keaney, but David Odumosu parried his low effort. At the other end, a Luke Conlon’s cross evaded Destiny Ojo in the centre.

Midway through the half, McGonigle chipped an angled attempt onto the roof of the net. Rhys Campbell then saw a shot deflected behind for a corner and he then linked up with Conor Murray for a shot that deflected inches past the post. On both occasions, nothing was forthcoming from the resulting corners.

Murray and Pepper would both see attempts rise over the bar within 60 seconds of each other, but an eventful half-finished scoreless.

Coleraine began the second half positively with Jack Scott releasing McGonigle, but Odhran Casey applied enough pressure.

Recent signing Declan McManus hooked over before Odumosu was called into action, turning away a swerving Murray shot, with the resulting corner headed over by Levi Ives.

The best opportunity fell to the Bannsiders with a quarter of an hour remaining when Conor Murray played a high ball over the top to McManus and in the midst of confusion, David Odumosu and Jack Keaney contrived to present McManus with an opening that he failed to take advantage of as the game ended goalless on the North Coast.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Scott, Murray, Glackin (Campbell 17’), McGonigle (Shevlin 72’), Ives, Dunne (Stewart 85’), McManus.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Casey, Keaney, Conlon (Glynn 55’), Kearney, Pepper, Pettifer (Lowe 45’), Piesold (Hale 72’), McGuinness, Ojo (McWood 55’), Curran (Gormley 71’).

REFEREE: Evan Boyce