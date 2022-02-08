NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville face important return to Carrick

Cliftonville return to face Carrick Rangers this evening having won there in the Irish Cup at the weekend Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

PADDY McLaughlin isn’t expecting an improvement in the condition of the surface at the Belfast Loughview Leisure Arena as Cliftonville make their second visit to Carrick Rangers in the space of three days.

After progressing to the last eight of the Irish Cup, attention turns to league duty as McLaughlin’s side take on Carrick Rangers this evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking to remain on the coattails of Glentoran and Linfield.

Saturday’s adverse weather conditions saw the condition of the pitch worsen as the game progressed, but the Reds’ boss praised both sets of players for adapting and insists there was no priority of games to win in the double-header with the Gers.

“There could be a heat-wave between Saturday and Tuesday but it’s not going to improve the pitch in anyway,” he said.

“Both sets of players had to deal with it and they dealt with it very well. It’s not just Carrick’s pitch - all pitches at this time of year suffer because of the weather.

“The next game is always your most important. We don’t prioritise anything – we try to win as many games in anything that we enter.

“It’s one game at a time and Tuesday is the focus now.”

The Solitude side could have had a more comfortable afternoon in the stormy conditions but saw an earlier Ronan Doherty goal chalked off for offside on the line after both officials had originally awarded the goal.

🆚 @CarrickRangers

🏆 Danske Bank Premiership

📌 Loughview Leisure Arena

🕢 7.45pm

💷 Cash turnstiles (£12/ £8) pic.twitter.com/xyn2aI39m1 — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) February 8, 2022

McLaughlin didn’t feel the goal should have been chalked off, but credited the officials for making the call and sticking by his decision.

“Every day is a learning day as they say, I didn’t know if there were two men on the line and the ’keeper is ahead of them- that anyone in between is offside,” he admits.

“We thought it was a clear goal and we were celebrating, but the referee and linesmen made the right call if that was the case. They said that is the rule that if the ’keeper is ahead of two players, then he is offside - if that is the case then fair play to the linesman.

“He was clear in what he saw, and the referee was clear in what he was telling us. “You give them credit; they’ve taken a bit of grief over the last few weeks, and they deserve credit if that is the call, and they were right.

“You pat them on the back and say well done because there’s not many people that give them the credit, they deserve but if that is the case.”

The Reds’ boss was also pleased to see Doherty chip in with the winner and has stressed the importance of goals coming from all around the pitch.

“It’s important that we score goals from all around the pitch,” he insists.

“We had a chance through Addis and Coates hitting the crossbar with a header and a centre-half coming up for a corner.

“We’ve had McDonagh coming in with goals recently, so it’s important that the other players on the pitch, especially in the middle of the park, chip in with goals and contribute to goals as the season goes on.

“We’re getting into the business end of the season and it’s important that we all keep our standards high.

“That includes midfielders chipping in with goals, so it’s good to see someone else other than the usual suspects scoring the winner.”