Latest blaze at telecommunications mast in West being treated as arson

A FIRE at a telecommunications mast in West Belfast is being treated as suspected arson.

The blaze happened at Distillery Street, close to the Westlink, shortly after midnight on Monday. Three fire appliances including an aerial platform attended.

Police said the incident was being treated as “deliberate ignition”. It's the latest arson attack on telecommunication masts in the West of the city.

Sergeant Peter Tew said: “Around 12.15am, police were advised by NI Fire and Rescue Service that its crews were battling a mast fire off Distillery Street. Officers assisted by closing part of the city-bound Westlink for a number of hours to ensure public safety.

“We are treating this fire, which caused extensive damage to this mast which remains upright, as arson. Our enquiries are continuing today.

“We’d ask that anyone with information or who would have dash-cam or doorbell video footage covering this area contact us on 101 quoting 17 24/06/24.”

Condemning the latest attack, SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said:

Councillor Doherty said: “This futile attack on a 5G mobile mast in West Belfast led to serious disruption in the area overnight with part of the Westlink closed as a result and police and fire services resources deployed to the area. I would like to thank them for their response and efforts in extinguishing this blaze.

“Disappointingly, this is not the first attack of this nature we have seen in this area. All that has been achieved is an inconvenience to the people who live here, the vast majority of whom do not support this.

“I would urge the people behind this to see sense and stop engaging in what is no more than an attack on the local community. Whatever the motivation for this incident, it is clearly misguided and amounts to pointless vandalism.”