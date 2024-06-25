West Belfast primary school is the best breakfast club in the North

A WEST Belfast primary school has been recognised for the best Breakfast Club in the North.

St Mary's Primary School in Divis Street scooped the award from Kellogg's, who run the UK-wide awards, recognising the role schools play by ensuring pupils are fed and ready to rise and shine.

The award ceremony will take place on November 19 in the House of Commons.

Principal Mary Harbinson said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Kellogg’s Best Breakfast Club in Northern Ireland Award and see it as a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work that goes into making our Breakfast Club such an inclusive and welcoming space.

"We know that starting the day with a great breakfast helps every pupil to be ready to learn but we also recognise the importance of Breakfast Club as a community resource.

"Eating together, playing together and learning together has allowed us to build a vibrant, inclusive and achieving school community.

"Our Breakfast Club is at the foundation of learning and a great place for parents to chat and learn. Many of our pupils are drawn from the refugee and asylum seeker communities and they, and their parents, always enjoy having the opportunity to have a relaxed and fun start to the day.

"It also provides a welcoming place to enjoy having time to chat with other parents and staff in a relaxed setting. We are very proud that 100 per cent of our pupils avail of our breakfast club facilities.

"We hope that receiving the award will help us expand our provision and help us to go from strength to strength."