NIFL Premiership: Five-star Cliftonville close in on playoff spot

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 5-0 Ballymena United



CLIFTONVILLE strengthened their grip on seventh spot and playoff spot with a 5-0 win over one of their challengers for that position in Ballymena United at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

Shea Gordon’s first-half strike had the hosts ahead at the break and Joe Gormley added a second early in the second half.

Substitute Eric McWoods helped himself to a late brace with Ryan Curran netting in between as the Reds finished strongly and claimed an elusive victory over the Sky Blues at the fifth time of asking this term to the delight of Jim Magilton who was pleased with the impact from his bench again.

“It was a good day - the first half was probably even-steven,” Magilton recalled.

“We turned the ball over a lot, even though we got off to a fantastic start, a magnificent goal [from Shea Gordon] and you’re thinking right ‘let's kick on’. We didn't and credit to Ballymena - they’ve lots of good players.

“It was a bit nip and tuck in the first half and we were careless, and from being careless to being clinical is really important.

“The bench were fantastic when they came on - the same as Tuesday night away to Carrick.

“Competition is great, that’s what we want and we also want those players who are sitting watching the game to come on and make an impact, and I thought they did that superbly well today.”

There were five changes to the Cliftonville starting XI from their midweek victory at Carrick Rangers.

Joe Gormley was rewarded with a start after his late goal; Shea Gordon, captain Rory Hale and Conor Pepper all came into a changed midfield, whilst Stephen McGuinness replaced the injured Luke Conlon in defence.

The Reds made a perfect start inside of five minutes and took the lead as Rory Hale played the ball out to Stewart on the wing. He played a ball into the feet of Alex Parsons, who in turn flicked into the path of Shea Gordon whose shot from 25 yards beat Sean O’Neill to make it 1-0.

Caolan Loughran needed to take decisive action and head Shea Kearney’s cross behind for a corner as the hosts threatened a second.

The Sky Blues’ first threat came when Kian Corbally tried to pick out Success Edogun in the area, but it over-ran from Edogun and David Odumosu gathered.

Cliftonville thought they had doubled their lead when Sean Stewart advanced and slipped the ball past O’Neill, but the offside flag denied Stewart.

Joe Gormley then played a one-two with Shea Kearney and Sean O’Neill parried the striker's attempt.

On the stroke of half-time, Ballymena almost levelled when Shane Flynn’s cross picked out Ben Kennedy in the area and Kennedy’s header looped onto the roof of the net as Gordon’s strike proved the difference at the break.

Cliftonville began the second period with intent and should have doubled their lead when Gormley nudged Stephen O’Donnell and referee Steven Gregg allowed play to continue. Gormley forged his way forward but his shot came off the base of the post.

They hit the woodwork for the second time when Alex Parsons' shot crashed off the underside of the bar and 60 seconds later, Daniel Lafferty made a vital block to deny Gormley.

The pressure paid off and Cliftonville doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Rory Hale lifted a perfectly weighted ball over the top to Gormley who sat down Sean O’Neill and rolled the ball home for his 21st of the season.

Ballymena almost hit back within minutes when a free-kick was hoisted into the area and Stephen O’Donnell’s header was pushed over and behind by Odumosu.

There was a little lull in proceedings, but Cliftonville upped the ante in the final quarter of an hour.

Substitutes Eric McWoods and Coran Madden combined with O’Neill holding onto Madden flick towards goal.

McWoods then raced through but shot inches past the post but he would profit on a defensive error that extended the lead on 82 minutes.

Sean Stewart’s corner was spilled by O’Neill and McWoods found the corner of the net from close range.

The scoring wasn’t complete as Cliftonville completed the rout in added time. Stephen McGuinness launched a long ball that Ryan Curran controlled and he found the corner of the net to make it 4-0.

Within 60 seconds, the fifth and final goal arrived. Another long ball from defence saw Eric McWoods display his pace and he burst forward and dinked the ball over O’Neill for a brace and his third goal in four-days to make it a comfortable afternoon for the Solitude side.



CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Keaney, Addis, McGuinness, Kearney, Pepper (Madden 72’), Gordon (Lowe 45+1’), Hale (Glynn 65’), Stewart (Corrigan 89’), Parsons (Curran 65’), Gormley (McWoods 65’).



BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Kennedy, O’Donnell (Hawe 76’), Edougun (McCallion 61’), Loughran (McCurry 61’), McEleney, Corbally (Devine 76’), Flynn (Jarvis 76’), Barr, Carson (McMullan 87’).



REFEREE: Steven Gregg