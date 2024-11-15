NIFL Premiership: Magilton determined to get the better of Sky Blues at the third time of asking

Ronan Doherty missed the trip to Dungannon through illness but should be available this week INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton has challenged his side to right the wrongs of their previous two defeats to Ballymena United ahead of their weekend clash.

The Reds are hopeful of making it five league wins in a row when they entertain the Sky Blues on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Magilton expects Jim Ervin’s men to be determined as they hope to return to winning ways after their second four-game losing streak of the season but insists his squad will be ready.

“We haven’t beat them so this year, so we’ve got to be very, very determined to get a result on Saturday,” he insists.

“We acknowledge that they have very good players. Winning the games that they’ve won is no fluke because they are good players.

“They will come and present themselves on Saturday and it’s always a difficult game but we’ll be ready.”

💥 ACTION PACKED 💥



Heading your way on Saturday.#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/vbXsvKEd1t — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) November 13, 2024

Magilton praised the quality of his striking options and admits he would like to see more goals from midfield.

“A lot was made of the people who went and of course we acknowledge their huge contribution to the club,” he said.

“I also had great faith in Joe, Ryan [Curran], Rory [Donnelly], Ryan [Corrigan] and Ryan Markey and we still need to add goals from midfield, I believe. I think we’ve got goals from midfield.

“Everybody has to contribute but if we are talking specifically about Joe Gormley - he is an outstanding player.”

On his side’s upturn in fortunes, Magilton pinpoints the improvement in work ethic as major factor.

“Reinforcing confidence, reinforcing believe and telling players they are good players, but work ethic,” he outlined.

“It comes down to working hard and if you can manage to outwork the opposition given the quality you have in the team, then you stand a better chance of scoring goals and there is still more to come.

“There is miles more to come. Again, we’ve got to limit our turnovers, I wasn’t too pleased with some of the aspects of our play. I was delighted other aspects.

“This game teaches you so much and when we watch the game back, we know that we can be more ruthless.”

Ronan Doherty missed the weekend win with illness, whilst Magilton also gave an update on Odhran Casey’s return to fitness.

“Ronan Doherty was ill, so he couldn’t make it unfortunately.” he revealed.

“Odhran has played a couple of reserve games and he looks great, touch wood.

“There was a temptation to throw him in, but he will play another reserve game and it is game-by-game for him.”