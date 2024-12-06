NIFL Premiership: Magilton expecting confidence from Carrick

Shea Gordon is one of a number of Cliftonville players on the injury list INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes that Carrick Rangers will arrive in North Belfast full of confidence after their Antrim derby win against Ballymena United.

The Gers make the trip to Solitude on Saturday (3pm kick-off), looking to register their second win over the Reds this season, having won 2-0 prior to Stephen Baxter taking up the reins.

Magilton believes former Crusaders manager Baxter has given Carrick a surge in confidence and insists his players will need to be aware of the threat they will carry.

“They will have huge confidence coming into the game,” Magilton predicts.

“Stephen Baxter has obviously given them a surge in confidence. They are an experienced group of players that know how to win in the league.

“They will enjoy coming to Solitude. We have to present ourselves and answer any problems that they give us. It’s about us, completely about how we approach the game.”

Magilton acknowledged the disappointment that the squad felt in the aftermath of Larne’s late equaliser on Sunday but stressed the importance of reaffirming the positives of their display.

“Everybody is hugely disappointed,” he acknowledged.

“It will be reaffirming the positives again and trying to push on from here. To come here [Inver Park] and get a point is always very satisfying. The way we played, not to get three points. I thought we were better than a point.”

Odhran Casey made his first start of since his return from injury in place of the injured Michael Newberry and Magilton felt he was magnificent.

“That’s how much we trust Odhran Casey, and I thought he was outstanding, given that we are coming to Larne away and it was always going to be a massive test,” he said.

“Odhran Casey was magnificent along with everybody. I thought it was a brilliant away performance, because of the opportunities that we created and the manner in which we went about how we played.”

Newberry joins Sean Stewart, Shea Gordon, Kris Lowe and Keevan Hawthorne on the injury list and Magilton will assess the rest of his squad further after Wednesday evening’s League Cup quarter-final clash with Armagh City.

“Sean won’t be ready, Shea won’t be ready, Kris Lowe and Keevan Hawthorne has picked up an ankle injury,” Magilton revealed.

“We will check out the lads and we’ll regroup again. There is a huge confidence to be taken from the weekend. Our decision making at the end just let us down.

“We will look at that but for me the players deserve immense credit for coming here and producing the football they produced and the chances they created. We will be reaffirming that.”