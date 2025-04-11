NIFL Premiership: Magilton wary of Glenavon threat

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton has been impressed with Glenavon in their most recent encounters in 2025 and believes that Paddy McLaughlin will want to put on a show when the Lurgan Blues visit Solitude at the weekend.

The Reds will hope to take a step closer to securing seventh spot a place in the European playoffs when they host the Lurgan outfit on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Glenavon are virtually guaranteed a ninth-place finish, but despite having nothing to play for, Magilton isn’t expecting a straight-forward encounter.

“They’ve certainly shown that in the cup game and in the league game, they were outstanding,” Magilton reflected.

“Paddy [McLaughlin] is coming back here and will want to put on a show, as we all do, and again we just have to present ourselves.

“We will have a look at the dressing room and the players and make the necessary changes always to win the game.

“That is again a message that we want to reiterate and emphasise and keep this sort of momentum going.”

One player certain to miss Saturday’s encounter is midfielder Shea Gordon, who was forced off early after opening the scoring in their weekend victory over Ballymena United.

“He had to come off - we think he’s done his hamstring,” Magilton revealed.

“That will be a devastating blow. We don’t know the severity of course but he had to come off - it wasn’t precautionary.”

The Reds’ boss spoke of the importance of managing his squad in the coming games, whilst trying to secure a backup playoff spot, but has also stressed how important it is that they maintain their momentum heading into the Irish Cup final at the beginning of May.

“That is important [squad rotation], of course it is,” he maintained.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that we manage the squad.

“We got Joe and Rory off on Saturday. That was important because they are two important players for us and we have to manage the group.

“By managing the group, it is still the incentive and the intent to win that is really important.

“You can’t limp into a final; you have to gallop into a final and you have to have that momentum.

“That is an important message to send to the players: every game matters and everything matters when you’re at this stage of the season.

“That’s the message we’ve sent out to them and to be fair to the, they’ve responded very well.”

Magilton was further pleased with the contribution of his bench, as substitutes Eric McWoods and Ryan Curran scored three of the five goals in their win over Ballymena United and spoke of the importance of his subs being physically and psychologically ready.

“Sometimes subs watch a game and they don’t make an impact, and it can be difficult,” Magilton explained.

“We talk about being ready and making sure you are ready - not only physically but psychologically - and probably the latter is more important.

“You’re watching the game and you get a feel for the game.

“It is important that when you do come on, you have that surge and you can raise the energy levels in the group.

“It was a particularly hot day for us, both sides were full tilt and we knew that there was going to be space and we knew that we could exploit that space in behind in with Eric’s pace and we did that.”