NIFL Premiership: Reds facing tough test at Loughgall

Stephen Mallon is an injury doubt for the trip to Loughgall with a hamstring injury INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton believes that Loughgall will be a tough proposition for his players ahead of their weekend encounter.

The Reds make the trip to Lakeview Park on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking to get back to winning ways after being held by Glentoran at the weekend.

Last season’s Championship winners are more than holding their own in the topflight and Jay Boyd’s goal earned Dean Smith’s men a point in the corresponding meeting at Solitude back in September.

Magilton is impressed with what he has seen from them but insists that Saturday is about how his perform.

“It is a tough game and a really tough proposition,” Magilton believes.

“They were excellent here. We’ve got to be ready for it, which we will be. We’ve got to be prepared to do whatever it takes to win a game of football.

“Everybody has their ups and downs, Loughgall are experiencing life back in this division. They understand that they are going to have blips like we all have blips. The coaching staff have great belief in them and great belief in their system and they aren’t going to change and good luck to them.

"They have done so well thus far and I’m sure they will continue to do well, but it is about us and how we perform on Saturday.”

Magilton was pleased with his side’s performance in the weekend draw against Glentoran, outside of five minutes either side of the break and was happy with the many traits that he was prioritised since coming into the job.

“It was great performance and great result, but you have to say they are a good team,” he reflected.

“Let’s be honest, they’ve lots of good players. I’m more pleased with our performance levels because we have talked about it from day one. I’m more concerned about how we play, our body language and how we approach games.

“I can’t fault the players for any of that today, I just thought that on another day we win the game.

“We were very conscious of who we were playing against all the quality of player that they have.

“We talked about not turning the ball over so much, we had moments where we did. We had little lapses of concentration where I felt, had we had a little more composure and a little bit more clinical in those areas where we had been very good at today. We just weren’t as clinical as we’ve been. The good thing is we have things to work on.”

Stephen Mallon departed at half time with a hamstring injury that will be assessed in the coming days, though Magilton was pleased with the impact of replacement Stephen McGuinness.

“It was his hamstring,” Magilton confirmed.

“He felt his hamstring, so we had to make a change. Stephen McGuinness came in and did great. We’ll have to assess that now over the next few days.”

Magilton was also keen to praise goal scorer Shea Kearney and feels that he is good lesson to other youngsters.

“He’s got lots to go and lots to improve,” insists Magilton.

“He is a fantastic boy and lad. He wants to get better, and he wants to learn. Today, he was up against another really good player who has emerged this year in Jonathan Russell. I’m just really, really pleased for him. He will get better, absolutely.

“He deserves it, he is keeping good players off the team and experienced players too.

“It is a really good lesson. If you come in and do well, there is a real and distinct possibility that you will continue to play.”