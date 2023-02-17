NIFL Premiership: Reds versus Reds in top-of-the-table clash

Levi Ives is an injury doubt for Cliftonville’s trip to Larne on Saturday with a quad injury INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE make the trip to Inver Park in a top-of-the-table clash with Larne on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) as the race for the Gibson Cup hots up.

The Reds duo are tied at the summit going into the clash in East Antrim, though the Inver Reds have a game in hand over their North Belfast counterparts.

Paddy McLaughlin doesn’t believe the game represents any bigger significance than other recent clashes and is happy his side are going in on the back of a victory over Portadown on Tuesday evening.

“They are all big games,” he insists.

“It was a big game against Linfield, it was a big game against Portadown to respond to it and we move onto another big game against Larne. At the end of the day, they are all worth the same. They are all worth three points. It’s important we prepare for it and look forward to it.

“They’re all tough games in the division and especially going to the league-leaders away from home.

“They are really strong at home, but we are going into it in good form and after a good response against Portadown.

“It sets it up for a good game, two good footballing sides that like to move the ball and try to play through the thirds.

“Hopefully it is a good game to watch and hopefully we can come out the right side of the result.”

𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲? 💓#DanskeBankPrem pic.twitter.com/JJkUvTzFe0 — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) February 14, 2023

With games against Glentoran and Crusaders, sandwiched between an Irish Cup quarter-final encounter with Dungannon Swifts, McLaughlin isn’t looking too far ahead or setting his team specific targets.

“We just take each game as it comes,” McLaughlin admits.

“They all warrant their own importance, and we go to Larne on Saturday and there is no targets set for any of the players. We just try to tick them off one at a time and try and get as many points as we possibly can.

“If there is any target, it is to stay in contention and stay on the coat tails of the leading pack until the split and we will see what happens from there.”

Levi Ives is an injury doubt for the visit to East Antrim, after departing at half time of Tuesday evening’s game against Portadown with a quad complaint.

“Levi took a bit of a bang on the quad,” revealed McLaughlin.

“We know how important it is, we’ve had our experience of bad quad injuries with Stevie Mallon.

“There is no risk of any players picking up knocks at this stage. We’re very close to having everybody fit and available and it was important that anybody that carries any heavy bangs or knocks at this stage, we look after them and get them out of here and get them treated.

“Hopefully it isn’t too bad, but we won’t know until the next day or two until it settles down.

“We’ve good competition on that side with Aaron Traynor and Sean Moore. They aren’t bad choices if forced on us, but hopefully Levi will be fit soon enough, but we won’t know for the next day or two.”

📺 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦



Title-chasing @cliftonvillefc get back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over bottom side @Portadownfc at Solitude.#DanskeBankPrem pic.twitter.com/igYoIbCapr — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) February 15, 2023

Former Larne hitman Ronan Hale brought his seasons tally to 24 goals for the season with a double against Portadown and McLaughlin is hopeful that his forward players can continue to chip in with the right service.

“It’s an incredible return,” McLaughlin acknowledged.

“I’m sure a lot of strikers in any division would be proud of 24 goals at the end of the season.

“We’ve just crossed the halfway stage and Ronan is hungry for more. 24 goals is a phenomenal return in February.

“If we keep supplying Ronan, Joe, Parky and Currany – whenever he comes back – if we keep supplying them with ammunition, hopefully they’ll score a lot more.

“He has been a brilliant signing for the club, he is a credit to himself with how hard he works and 24 goals for the season in February is fantastic.”