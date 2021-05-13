NIFL Women's Premiership: McGuinness header secures victory for Cliftonville over Crusaders

Kirsty McGuinness is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game

A SECOND HALF header from Kirsty McGuinness was enough for Cliftonville Ladies to claim victory over Crusaders Strikers in a keenly-contested affair on Wednesday evening.

Cliftonville started this tough North Belfast Derby as favourites as they were on a winning streak. However, Crusaders beat them the last three times and would want to upkeep that trend.

Their captain Julie Nelson already knew there was a growing threat from their local rivals, but felt the team were ready to face the challenge.

The game started frantically and both teams passed the ball well. Yet, no side was getting any close-cut chances.

Cliftonville’s Marissa Callaghan had a few glimpses on goal but every shot was dealt with competently by Strikers’ goalkeeper, Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Crusaders Strikers had a lot of pressure in the Cliftonville half and won a lot of corners. However, there were no clear shots on target. Their number 10, Mairead McCann, came closest with a shot over the bar.

Near the end of the first half, both teams became more fractious. Cliftonville’s Yasmin White was given a yellow card for a foul on McCann. Immediately afterwards, Crusaders’ McGivern got a yellow card for a follow through with the Cliftonville 'keeper, Rachael Norney.

The second half started with Mairead McCann injured on the edge of the penalty box. There were shouts from the Crusaders Strikers for a penalty but nothing was given. Cliftonville definitely increased the pace and intensity of the game. They were passing it quicker and breaking at speed.

Cliftonville’s Kirsty McGuinness’s free-kick glanced just wide as more and more pressure was being exerted on the Crusaders goal.

Callaghan crossed an inch-perfect cross from the left and Kirsty McGuinness deftly headed into the corner of the goal. It was a beautifully created goal and meant Crusaders Strikers were now chasing the game.

Crusaders pressed hard for the equaliser and deserved a point but it proved to be elusive.

Strikers’ number 8, Danielle McDowell’s free-kick, on the edge of the 18-yard box, hit the wall and was cleared. Time was running out and eventually Cliftonville held on for their third straight win of the season.

Next up for Crusaders Strikers are Sion Swifts away and Cliftonville Ladies host Champions Glentoran next Wednesday, May 19.