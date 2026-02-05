A SECOND woman has told the Noah Donohoe inquest that she heard two screams after midnight on the night of his disappearance.

The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy's College pupil was found in a storm drain in North Belfast, six days after he went missing in June 2020.

At his inquest on Wednesday, Tanya Brown from Premier Drive in North Belfast said she was reading a book when she heard "what sounded like a scream" just after midnight on the night of his disappearance.

On Monday, another witness said she heard a high-pitched scream on the same night.

Mrs Brown told the inquest that she went downstairs to alert her husband to the noise and there was a second scream. They both went out to their back garden to check the area.

Describing the sound, she said: "It was quite faint."

Her husband Grant Brown told the inquest that he also heard a "muffed scream" sound in the back garden but said it was difficult to gauge the exact direction of the sound and it could have come from somewhere else.

The inquest also heard from another police officer, Constable Keatley, who said she was involved in the search and was in possession of Noah's phone when she noticed an incoming call from "mum".

She said she answered the call from Fiona Donohoe and informed her that her son's phone had been recovered and was in the possession of the police.

The inquest continues.