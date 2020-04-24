Noel pays tribute to partner with special Thank You to Ambassador carers

A North Belfast widower has told how he helped organise the first mass clap for carers at the Ambassador Nursing Home in North Belfast in honour of his late partner.

“The staff were absolutely magnificent in their treatment of Mary who was a former theatre nurse at the City Hospital,” said Noel. “And of course now they are struggling harder than ever against the Coronavirus which they have managed, so far, to keep out of the home. We hadn’t gathered outside the Ambassador previously on the Thursday evening for the NHE Heroes salute but we did last night complete with posters which spelt out the words THANK YOU.”

Noel said the response of those with relatives in the home was overwhelming. “We are all in awe of the nursing home workers and want them to know how much we appreciate their courage and commitment.”

Meanwhile last night, former Corpus Christi College principal Frank Maskey added his own special salute to frontline healthcare workers with his trusty bagpipes.