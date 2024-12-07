North Belfast artist Hannah wins prestigious award

A NORTH Belfast artist has won a prestigious art award after her work was exhibited in London.

Hannah O'Hagan is celebrating after lifting the Northern Ireland Regional Prize at the ING Discerning Eye 2024 exhibition.

The Cavehill woman's captivating oil painting, Guinness No. 3, was selected as one of 685 artworks chosen from over 6,000 entries to be exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London.

Selected by renowned interior designer and television personality Gabrielle Blackman from TV's DIY SOS, Guinness No. 3 exemplifies Hannah’s nuanced use of light and shadow. Her work captures the quiet beauty of everyday life and transforms simple objects into evocative artworks. Guinness No. 3 is a striking example of her ability to bring depth and introspection to familiar forms.

Guiness No. 3

“I feel so proud to have my work included in this esteemed exhibition," said Hannah.

"This is my first time entering, and I only submitted one piece. The standard of the exhibition is exceptional, and it’s an honour to have my painting exhibited alongside some of the UK’s most talented artists."

Speaking of receiving the ING Discerning Eye Northern Ireland Regional Prize, Hannah added: “I only started sharing my work publicly at the end of April, and I am delighted with the positive response my paintings have received from both the artist community and the public. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

A delighted Hannah O'Hagan with her award and her award-winning piece of art

The ING Discerning Eye Exhibition continues at the Mall Galleries in London until 24th November 2024 and online through to 1st January 2025. Guinness No.3 and Giclée prints are available to purchase via the ING Discerning Eye’s online exhibition.

To discover more of Hannah O’Hagan’s work, visit hannahohagan.com.