North Belfast Lantern Festival returns ahead of Halloween

SAVE the date and prepare for an evening of enchantment and thrill as North Belfast's highly anticipated community arts celebration, the Lantern Festival, makes its return on Saturday, 28th October 2023. This year, the festival guarantees an unforgettable night centered around the theme of 'Marvellous Monsters.' Attendees can look forward to exhilarating entertainment, a dazzling fireworks display, and a headline performance that will have the crowd singing along.

A Day of Family Fun - 12pm-3pm

The festivities commence at noon with a Family Fun Day, promising enjoyment for all. This segment of the event is open to everyone, so bring your entire family and indulge in various activities, games, and amusement.

Main Event Highlights

The main event unfolds in the evening, with entry permitted exclusively via Mileriver Street.

Here's the key schedule:

5:30 pm - Gates Open at Mileriver Street: Arrive early to secure your spot and experience the magical ambiance as the lanterns illuminate the night.

7:30 pm - Last Entries at Mileriver Street: Make sure to arrive promptly to fully immerse yourself in the festivities.

8:00 pm - Fireworks Finale: Brace yourself for a mesmerizing fireworks exhibition that will illuminate the North Belfast sky. It's a visual spectacle you wouldn't want to miss!

Exit - All gates will be open to ensure a seamless departure for all attendees after the grand finale.

This year, the organizers have opted to skip the parade, channeling all their efforts into creating an extraordinary experience within the park. Anticipate an evening filled with entertainment, surprises, and a joyful atmosphere, creating cherished memories.

To enter the Lantern Festival, it's essential to have your ticket ready. Whether displayed on your phone or as a printed copy with the QR code, digital tickets ensure smooth access to the event.

Prepare to be transported into a world of whimsy and fantasy as this year's Lantern Festival embraces the 'Marvellous Monsters' theme. Expect captivating lanterns and decorations that will immerse you in a realm of enchanting creatures and mythical beasts.

Headline Act: Harry Styles Tribute Act

The stage will come alive with the dynamic performance of one of the UK's most beloved Harry Styles Tribute Acts. Get ready to dance, sing, and revel in the night with hits from this international sensation.

The Lantern Festival has become a cherished tradition in North Belfast, and this year's edition pledges to be the most grand and magical one yet. So, gather your friends and family, grab your lanterns, and prepare to be spellbound by the Marvellous Monsters that await you on 28th October. It's a night of wonder you won't want to miss!

Tickets are priced at £2 each and can be purchased from here.