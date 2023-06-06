NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: 40 great years for Duncairn Centre

Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust, celebrates reaching the 40th anniversary of the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts

EVER since its transformation from Duncairn Presbyterian Church to the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts, the Antrim Road facility has become much more than just an innovative cultural centre.

The £3.5 million Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts was officially opened in 2014, but the 174 Trust behind the development will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.

With a theme of ‘Building Peace and Promoting Reconciliation’, the 174 Trust has been to the forefront of building community relations across the North of the city ever since 1983.

The Duncairn Centre has helped create a shared cultural hub to encourage and develop community cohesion through creativity and engagement with the arts.

The former Presbyterian church was restored to create an arts space for the North Belfast community that was hailed as one of the most significant developments in the cultural arena across Ireland.

In 2023, the Duncairn is also home to an afterschools club, disability group and café and continues to be a vital asset for the North Belfast community.

174 Trust Director Bill Shaw said he is proud of what the Trust have achieved in the last 40 years.

"For any organisation to reach 40 years is testimony to the role that we fulfil in this part of the city," he said. "I think we have played a significant role in building better relations across North Belfast.

"We have been a shared space that is open for everyone and given the activities we cater for, from childcare through to the award-winning arts programme in the Duncairn itself. We have faced many challenges over the years. I would like to pay tribute to the community for the way they have responded to them.

"We managed to bring an old church back to life. The community have developed a sense of ownership with the 174 Trust which is what we always wanted."

As for the future, Bill is hoping the Duncairn will continue to play a role in a peaceful North Belfast.

"We have been resilient and responsive to changing needs in the area over the years and I would like to see that continue," he added.

"I hope we continue to be part of a peaceful and continuously prosperous North Belfast where relationships continue to improve and people feel comfortable.

"An exciting programme of events is planned over the next year to mark our 40th anniversary, so watch this space."

174 Trust, Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts, Duncairn Avenue, Belfast, BT14 6BP. Tel: 028 9074 7114.