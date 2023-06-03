NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: Greencastle Pharmacy proudly serving the community

GREENCASTLE Pharmacy on Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey have been proudly serving the community for many years.



Offering a range of services – including the treatments of minor ailments which will be treated for free and without appointment – the pharmacy also operate a stop smoking service which includes a free 12 week cessation programme.



Greencastle Pharmacy also offer choices on how to manage your medicine as well as NHS and private prescription dispensing. The friendly and helpful staff will also be able to conduct diabetes reviews and blood pressure testing. People taking any asthma or COPD medicines can also have them reviewed by the pharmacist.



A care home service and mobility aids are also available as is blister packs for anyone in need. Greencastle Pharmacy will not charge for prescription collection from any GP service.

The pharmacy also operate a free delivery service for elderly customers and those who are housebound.



Feel free to visit the attentive staff at Greencastle for fast, convenient and hassle free service and learn how to set up instant alert services which can let you know the moment your prescriptions arrive.