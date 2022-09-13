North Belfast Sports & Wellbeing Alliance and TAMHI members run the Laganside 10k

Members who took part in the Laganside 10k

North Belfast Sports & Wellbeing Alliance and TAMHI members ran the Laganside 10k on September 4 to raise awareness of mental health in North Belfast.

Mark O'Hara of the Alliance stated that with the cost of living crisis set to further impact on the wellbeing and mental health of our local population, the organisation wants people to know about the support available to them through organisations like TAMHI, Lighthouse and PIPS.

Joe Donnelly from TAMHI added: “Undoubtedly people will find the autumn and winter difficult but they need to know they are not alone.

"Please reach out to our local community organisations that are there to help.”

For further information, please contact: support:tamhi.org