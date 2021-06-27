South Belfast nursery school celebrations cancelled after Covid outbreak

A South Belfast nursery school has been forced to cancel its end-of-year celebrations due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Arellian Nursery School in the Donegall Road area said it has had seven positive cases in one class since Friday.

The school added the class are now isolating until 28 June.

In a statement, the school said: "The principal worked over the weekend in conjunction with PHA and the Chair of Governors to ascertain risk. It is with a heavy heart that the decision was made to cancel the graduations this week especially when BSCR (Belfast South Community Resource) had worked so hard to fundraise for additional fun activities for the children to enjoy.

"Given the multiple cases and the potential for more in the coming days, the safety of the children, parents, staff and community is paramount. The school is working to deal with the immediate issues in relation to this Covid cluster which is still emerging. Many children with Covid display no symptoms and can pass it on to the elderly, people with respiratory issues, autoimmune issues and others with underlying health problems that can and have led to a devastating outcome.

"Whilst we appreciate this decision was very disappointing for you and your family it is equally so for our school staff who work incredibly hard to organise this event ensuring the children finish the school year celebrating their achievements. This was a very difficult decision for the school to make and it was not taken lightly. If at all possible we hope to reschedule the events for August and have been working with BSCR to look at possible dates. In the meantime please be vigilant."