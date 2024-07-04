OK Windows have you covered this summer

AT OK Windows we have a team of highly-skilled window fitters. We can design and install a range of uPVC windows. Whichever product you choose for your home, we guarantee the same security and durability.

Each of our models will provide you with a weatherproof and low maintenance residential window. We have a variety of styles so that you can find the perfect match for your unique requirements. With an efficient installation team, we offer superb customer service as well as great value.

Doors

At OK Windows we offer a huge range of reinforced, durable and elegant doors. These come in many different styles and offer a number of different purposes. We can provide front and back panel or composite doors. Both are made to the highest specifications and offer the Yale locking system as standard. Both these style doors can be made in many designs and colours.

Conservatories

Do you want a playroom for your children? Or a room for you to entertain your guests? At OK Windows, we design and build conservatories to your exact specifications. We pride ourselves on our high level of quality and professionalism when it comes to creating an extra space for your home. Our team of experts will work with you every step of the way, from the design stage right through to the installation.

Windows

At OK Windows we have a team of highly-skilled window fitters, we can design and install a range of uPVC windows. Whichever product you choose for your home, we guarantee the same security and durability.

Each of our models will provide you with a weatherproof and low maintenance residential window. We have a variety of styles so that you can find the perfect match for your unique requirements. With an efficient installation team, we offer superb customer service as well as great value.



OK windows • T: 028 9031 2999

www.okwindows.co.uk