Oldpark singer Gary is back recording and looking forward to live show

OPPORTUNITIES: Gary Duffy will have a new single released this month and a show to look forward to

A North Belfast singer songwriter has joined the chorus of approval for live music’s return whilst at the same time acknowledging the opportunities presented to him by lockdown.

Oldpark man Gary Duffy was devastated last year when the pandemic meant his sold-out show at Crumlin Road Jail had to be cancelled, a huge gig for the fledgling artist who had also been preparing to release his third single, Afraid.

However, steeling himself against the disappointment – and with an unshakeable belief in his undoubted talent – Gary pushed ahead with his release and ‘started knocking down virtual doors’.

“It was disheartening having to refund the tickets after creating such a showcase but I went ahead and released my third single, Afraid,” he says.

“I worked so hard throughout the pandemic, on my music and on getting it out there and I’m really so glad I did as it’s started to pay off.

“I have a huge, headline gig coming up in The Empire in February and my fourth single FLIRT coming out at the end of this month. I’ve had airplay on the major stations – both in the north and in the south – and people are starting to recognise my sound which is all I really want.”

That sound is one not often heard on the local music scene, boasting a pop dance sensibility reminiscent of Robyn or Sam Smith. However it is acts such as – the home-grown – Nadine Coyle, Adele and Ed Sheeran who are Gary’s go-to listens as well as the Queen of Pop herself, Beyonce whose mic he hijacked at a Dublin concert.

“I was in the front row when she came down off the stage and let me sing a few lines of ‘Irreplaceable’ with her. She said ‘I didn’t think you were going to give me my mic back!’” he laughs. “That woman is my life.”

Another important part of Gary’s life is his role as an activist in the LGBTQI+ community. The 29-year-old is currently training with Cara Friend as a volunteer who will visit schools in North, South, East and West Belfast to deliver anti-bullying workshops mainly focused on LGBTQI+ issues.

“Growing up I never had anything like that in school and I really think it would have stopped me feeling so alone.

“As a proud, gay man it is important for me to shine a light on my community in a positive way and I still don’t think there is enough of that so it is something I try to do in my music and in my videos which I also stage and direct.”

In a still intolerant society, these representations are something that Gary has found himself having to question, for instance, challenging himself on a scene of two men kissing in one of his music videos.

“It did cross my mind ‘could including this scene damage me?’ and it is weird that I still have to think about that. However I truly believe there is a need for more visual representations of who I am as a young gay man. The time is right.”

The time is also right for Gary Duffy the artist, and his dream of working as a full time musician, with the Empire gig and his latest single surely signposting the way on his road to success.

“I love recording and writing music but nothing beats singing live for an audience,” he explains. “I really feel like part of me is coming alive again with getting back to work. I am looking forward to the release of my new single and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

In the meantime check out Gary’s previously released material on YouTube and Spotify.

Tickets for The Empire gig are available at Ticketsource.

