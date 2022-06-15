St Oliver Plunkett end of term school play being staged this week

Children from St OIiver Plunkett Primary School showcasing their play 'Ali Baba and The Bongo Bandits'

Children from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School will be staging their annual end of term school play – with performances on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The children are performing ‘Ali Baba and The Bongo Bandits’, a retelling of the ancient Arabian Nights tale, ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’, but with a modern twist.

The tale involves a band of thieves called The Bongo Bandits who hatch a daring plan to steal the Sultan’s royal ruby, however everything does not go as planned.

The show promises to bring song, dance and drama and will showcase the amazing talent of the children who attend the Lenadoon primary.

Show times begin at 7pm each night and tickets can be purchased from the Oliver Plunkett Primary School office.

Teacher Gráinne Doherty who is organising the play said: “It is going to be a fantastic set of performances from the children of St Oliver Plunkett, and they’re planning on bringing a thrilling and exciting tale based on a modern retelling of one of the most famous tales from Arabian Nights.

"I want to thank all the children involved for their hard work and skills in making such a wonderful performance.”