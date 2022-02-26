HEALTH AND FITNESS: Olympia Leisure Centre is a modern 21st Century complex

OLYMPIA Leisure Centre was the first centre to benefit from Belfast's £105m leisure transformation programme, which saw the facility become a modern 21st Century complex.

As well as being equipped with a state-of-the art gym, exercise studious, and swimming pools, Olympia Leisure Centre is also the home to a luxurious spa where you can replenish your energies after a workout.

Flawless outdoor pitches are complemented by indoor sports facilities, with space for football, basketball, badminton and more.

The centre, which is run by social enterprise GLL, offers a range of fitness classes that cater for all desires and levels of ability.

If it's a bite to eat you're after, both members and non-members can grab a coffee, sandwich, or whatever else takes their fancy at the in-house café operated by social enterprise, Loaf.

Olympia Leisure Centre Manager, Kerry Craze, gave an insight into just some of what the centre offers.

"Olympia has now been operating for five years, and within that we’ve had over one million visits," she said.

"The building is unique in the sense that it is attached onto the West Stand of Windsor Park, home of the Northern Ireland football team.

"As well as having the usual amenities such a gym, pool, sports hall, multi-purpose room, and pitches, we have the only spa experience within our Belfast leisure centres.

"The spa includes treatment rooms that offer a range of elements treatments, a spa pool, saunas, steam room and heated loungers to relax and rewind after a busy day.

“Not only does our multi-purpose room cater for the majority of our 30-class timetable, we have a variety of classes ranging from spin, boxing, power pump to holistic classes including pilates and yoga.

“We have a health team that run cardiac and cancer rehab programmes and we also share this space with Belfast City Council’s community services programme.

“Our four court sports halls caters for badminton and basketball, which are bookable by the Better app.”

Kerry said the 120-station gym is currently undergoing a £25,000 refresh with “more to come over the next few months”.

“The best thing about being a member or even working for Better is knowing that money is reinvested into the centres at the heart of our community," she enthised.