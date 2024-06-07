Olympic hopeful claims top prize at Queen’s Blues Awards

Rachel McCann is pictured receiving her Individual Sporting Achievement Award at the Queen’s University Blues Awards from David Quigley

This year’s top individual prize winner at the Queen’s University Blues Awards is chasing Olympic glory.

400 metre runner, Rachel McCann, was presented the Individual Sports Achievement Award at the annual celebration event hosted in the Whitla Hall on Monday 3 June.

Competing for both Queen’s University Belfast and Ireland, the final year Pharmaceutical Science student was selected as a worthy winner for her dedication and commitment to both her studies and sporting endeavours.

She said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive the individual prize at this year’s Blues Awards. It means so much to be recognised for the work and effort you put into a sport that you love.

“At times, training in athletics can be a lonely place. The long nights on the track and balancing my studies can be difficult but receiving accolades like this make it all worthwhile.”

Rachel is hoping for a busy summer on the track, as she sets her sights on securing a place on the Irish 400 metre relay team who have recently qualified for the Paris Olympics in July.

The final four places on the team will be announced at the end of June, as Rachel continues to train with the squad ahead of the games in the French capital.

Competing at such a high level and balancing important final year exams has been made easier with the help of Queen’s Sport.

Rachel explains she wouldn’t be where she is today without having that support in place.

“They've been really involved in ensuring that I can compete at a high level whilst completing my final year," she added.

"It has been difficult and without their support, I simply wouldn't have been able to do it. For example, they've moved my research project deadline two weeks to allow me to compete at the World Indoor Championships and then I also got to move my exams to a different date to let me compete at the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

“Without that support, I just I wouldn't be where I am right now, with the potential to compete at the Olympics.”

All of the special recognition award winners pictured at the Queen’s University Belfast Blues Awards held at the Whitla Hall. Pictured L-R are: Rachel McCann, Nicole Beck, Mary Matthews, Michael Roberts, Amy Kimber, and Alyssa Jebb

Head of Sport at Queen’s, Karl Oakes, believes it’s important to create that environment where students can perform at their best both academically and in their chosen sport.

Karl said: “Rachel is a prime example of how success can be achieved by striking the right balance between the books and training. We want our students to thrive in their sporting endeavours while also feeling like they have the support in place to achieve their full potential in their studies."

The Blues Awards are a key highlight of the sporting year at Queen's and showcases the positive impact of all those who contribute to sport and wellbeing at the University.

Other award winners on the night included:

Hidden Hero Award – Amy Kimber, Women’s Hockey

Inspirational Sporting Award in association with Queen’s Widening Participation – Nicole Beck, Association Football (Ladies)

Coach of the Year – Michael Roberts, Athletics

Community Impact Award – Queen’s Basketball

Team of the Year – Women’s Hockey

For more information on the Queen’s University Blues Awards visit https://www.queenssport.com/news/BluesAwards2024.html