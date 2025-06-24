ÓMÓS: Clára was devoted Catholic, generous Gailgeoir and defender of 'least of these'

The Irish language community in Belfast and further afield is mourning the death of Clára Ní Ghiolla (94), an intrepid charity and community activist.

Clára, who was a lifelong Gaeilgeoir, was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. She died in Crossabeg in County Wexford on 12 June after a period of ill-health.

Born in August 1930 in Dublin, Clára studied to become a nurse. Upon qualifying, she spent her early years nursing on the Island of Jersey. She was a skilled and dedicated nurse becoming a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. She spent time nursing in the USA and was active in the Civil Rights campaign there, being present to hear Martin Luther King speak in Boston.

Upon her return to Ireland, Clára spent many years working as a nurse on the Aran islands. Friends from the islands have paid tribute to her as a gentle, unique and extraordinary person, a good woman with a great heart and an active mind, a force of nature who served the islands well with her energy and her vision.

She is remembered as a first-class nurse. When necessary, she accompanied people from the Islands to hospital in Galway, even enduring rough crossings in a lifeboat at night. Clára helped establish the Árainn Credit Union, which is still successfully operating, and was involved in setting up a retirement home, Áras Rónáin, on the islands.

After retiring from nursing, Clára moved to Belfast where with her generosity and good humour, her energy and vision and her love of the Irish language, she soon became a cherished part of the community. She worked to raise funds for charities through groups such as ‘An Síol’ and ‘An Comhar Tradála’ which she helped set up.

She attended the weekly Aifreann Gaeilge and was a mainstay of many community events and political meetings. She was active with her ‘Republican Ladies Group’ and she met regularly with other ex-nurses in the City Hospital.

For over twenty years Clára broadcast a weekly programme on Raidió Fáilte107.1fm with music and enlightened conversation informed, in no small measure, from forensic reading of the Irish Times and the Andersonstown News.

On leaving Belfast, Clára donated her house in the Falls to the Irish medium education body Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta to boost its funds.

Clára is fondly remembered by all who knew her. A kind, gentle and generous person. She worked steadfastly for many good causes with courage, intelligence and humour. She had strong faith and was dedicated to the cause of the Irish language.

Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí aici.