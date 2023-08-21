ON COURSE 2023: Leaving school this summer?

WHY not visit Workforce’s Open Day on Friday 25th August anytime between 10am and 3.30pm?

Workforce is a vibrant, inspiring and creative environment for young people to learn, achieve their goals and overcome the barriers they face to their personal development and career mobility.

The Workforce Open Day on August 25 is the perfect opportunity for you to meet our friendly staff and see for yourself the outstanding facilities on offer at our training campus. It will also give you the opportunity to discover the vocational training courses we offer.

At Workforce our learners are paramount and we will support you throughout the duration of your learning. Everything needed to achieve your qualification is supplied. Our curriculum is learner centred and continuously evolving with each subject taught through interactive classroom sessions, relevant site visits, information events delivered by industry leaders and cross-vocational team projects.

Our strong network of employers also ensures that your qualifications are relevant to the world of work and intrinsically motivating.

Throughout your learning you will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of health and wellbeing activities, charity fundraisers and student residentials, as we believe it is important you enjoy your time as a Workforce learner, make friends and have fun.

Reasons to become a Workforce learner:

We will empower you to achieve independence through vocational training and lasting employment.

Small class numbers to make it easier for you to learn.

Expert tutors delivering a relevant industry-led curriculum.

Workforce has a wide range of training courses on offer that are open to school leavers aged 16 and 17 which includes, Catering and Hospitality, Hairdressing, Barbering, Business Support Services, Childcare, Joinery, Motor Mechanics, Painting & Decorating, Vehicle Parts and Customer Services qualifications.

In addition to our main training campus at Springfield Road, Workforce also has training centres on the Falls Road, Antrim Road and Hannastown.

Workforce General Manager Paul Boyle is looking forward to the Open Day.

“These are very exciting times for Workforce and I would encourage young people leaving school to come along to the Open Day and register,” he said.

“The Open Day will give them the opportunity to meet our staff, see our facilities and find out about the high quality training Workforce has on offer.

“Things are constantly changing at Workforce to ensure our provision meets the needs of learners. Recently we have added Painting and Decorating to our portfolio of Vocational Qualifications on offer and along with our other range of courses gives young people plenty of choice for the next step in their career. We look forward to the future with positivity and look forward to welcoming all our new students to our training centre come September.”

So if you are leaving school and would like to learn more about Workforce come along to our Open Day on Friday, August 25 anytime between 10am and 3.30pm. Our dedicated and committed staff will be on hand to answer any queries and more importantly, you can sign up for a course on the day.

If you would like more details about the Open Day or information about any of the courses we offer, please give our recruitment team a ring on 02890 247016 and you can register in advance of the Open Day here.