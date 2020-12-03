Online event this weekend to mark the 1980 hunger strike

THE Ancient Order of Hibernians is set to host an online talk to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1980 hunger strike.

Hosted by the American AOH’s National Freedom for All Ireland body, the event will include contributions from former hunger striker Tommy McKearney, Sinn Féin MLA and former blanketman, Fra McCann, and Andersonstown News columnist, Andreé Murphy.

McKearney was among seven men in the H-Blocks and three women in Armagh Gaol who embarked on a hunger strike for political status in 1980. The hunger strike was called off after 53 days when the British government appeared to concede a substantial amount of the PoW demands.

Whitehall later reneged on its offer sparking a further hunger strike in 1981, which saw 10 men die in Long Kesh.

The AOH will host a Zoom webinar on the 1980 hunger strike on Saturday at 4pm. Speaking ahead of the event, National Freedom for All Ireland Chairman Martin Galvin said: “Forty years ago, seven Irish Republican political prisoners were in the midst of a 53 day hunger strike against British torture and a strategy to brand them as common criminals rather than political prisoners.

March and rally in Dunville Park in support of the Hunger Strike in December 1980

“Britain's decision at the end of that hunger strike, to intensify efforts to break the H-Block prisoners rather than compromise, triggered the 1981 hunger strike transforming Irish politics and its American dimension.

“Hibernians will host a special live webinar broadcast 'Hunger Strike 1980' on Saturday December 5th featuring key perspectives from inside the hunger strike, from the campaign on Irish streets, and from the crucial battle for American public opinion.”

He continued: “Tommy McKearney will discuss, why Republican prisoners resorted to a hunger strike, the events inside as he and other prisoners neared death and how Britain's misjudgment at the end of the 1980 hunger strike led directly to the 1981 hunger strike, the deaths of 10 of his fellow Republican prisoners, and a transformation of Irish politics.

"Fra McCann will discuss his personal experiences on the protest begun by his close friend Kieran Nugent, and how he and other H-Block prisoners were sent to America in the crucial battle for American support against the massive resources of the British government.

“Political commentator and journalist, Andrée Murphy, will speak about Britain's efforts against the campaign, including the assassination of leaders of the H-Block-Armagh Committee, the widespread use of plastic bullets against marchers, and news censorship.”

Mr Galvin said that the AOH resolved at its national convention to hold a series of commemorative events, and forums, “to study, and honour the legacy of the 1981 hunger strike martyrs”.

“The 1981 hunger strike is one of the most consequential events in Irish history with added meaning next year, in direct contrast with British celebrations of the 100th anniversary of partition and formation of the Orange State. ‘Hunger Strike 1980' deals with a crucial chapter in understanding and honouring the legacy of the 1981 hunger strike.”

The 'Hunger Strike 1980' webinar can be watched live at www.youtube.com/AncientOrderOfHibernian