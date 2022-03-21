Online service for placing your Mother's Day blessings in our papers

WITH Mother’s Day just around the corner, Belfast Media want to help you pay your respect to your loved ones in the form of a greeting or blessing.

Mother’s Day (March 27) can be a difficult day for those whose mums have passed on.

We are making it easier for you to place your Mother’s Day greeting or blessing in our paper without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home.

Just go to ‘Family Notices’ at the top of our website and then to ‘Mother’s Day Blessings’.

There, you can upload a picture of your mother which will be printed in our paper and uploaded to our new section of the website at no extra cost.

Alternatively, if you don't have access to the internet/email just Call 90608822 for any assistance or email us direct. Or alternatively call into our office 2 Hanahstown Hill.