Tricolours and Palestinian flags torn down during Glengormley loyalist parade

CROWD: The tricolour being torn down on Tuesday night

SINN Féin's Gerry Kelly is to raise breaches of a Parades Commission determination following a loyalist band parade in Glengormley on Tuesday night in which tricolours and Palestinian flags were torn down from lampposts.

The annual mini-Twelfth parade hosted by Carnmoney District LOL No 25 coincided with the opening of an arch in Glengormley town centre, with seven bands taking part and 400 participants.

In a video circulated on social media, tricolours and Palestinian flags were torn down from lampposts as the parade made its way along Church Road.

Due to the parade proceeding close to the nationalist Elmfield area, a number of restrictions were imposed by the Parades Commission, including respectful behaviour, no loud drumming and conduct, music, words or behaviour which could be perceived as intentionally sectarian or provocative.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly says he will raise breaches of the parade with the Parades Commission.

“This is a contentious parade through a mixed area and it’s obvious from the video that there are breaches of the determination made by the Parades Commission," he said.

“It’s also clear that people associated with the parade engaged in provocative behaviour. I will be raising these breaches with the Parades Commission."

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of the theft of a number of flags from the Church Road area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday 25th June. Enquiries are ongoing."