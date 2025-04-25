Maskey urges "cautious welcome" over criteria for holding Irish unity referendum

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has given a “cautious welcome" to comments by British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson that the criteria for holding a unity referendum will be based on opinion polling.

Asked about the constitutional future of the North in an interview with Agenda NI, Ms Anderson said that opinion polling would be sufficient criteria required for the Secretary of State to call a border poll.

Colleagues of the hitherto little-known Ms Anderson subsequently moved to clarify her remarks, but they're being seen as a significant indicator of the direction of thinking in Downing Street.

In February, the ARINS/Irish Times Project reported that a majority of voters North and South believe that it is important to plan for Irish unity. Two thirds of voters in the South believe it is important that preparation begins and in the North 60 per cent of voters supported this position.

Several months ago, a LucidTalk poll revealed that while 48 per cent favour maintaining the union, 41 per cent supported constitutional change.

Reacting to Ms Anderson's comments, Paul Maskey MP said: "“Successive British governments have refused to spell out the criteria for the unity referendums.

"While the NIO were quick to distance the government from her words nevertheless Fleur Anderson’s remarks give an indication of what that criteria might be.

"This is especially important in the context of opinion polling over recent years, as well as demographic changes and electoral shifts.

"The reality is that the gap between those who seek unity and thus who want to maintain the union is narrowing. According to those academics who organise the ARINS project, if the gap continues to close at the rate of the last three years, the pro-union majority will be gone by 2027.

"Consequently, the imperative of planning for change is overwhelming.

"In addition, the recent report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) underscores the need for Irish unity. The report illustrates how partition has failed workers, families, businesses and communities on our island. The North is especially falling behind in relation to wages, quality of life, health care and education.

"Our shared future on this island lies in Irish unity and a fully integrated economic model, with full membership of the European Union. That is another reason why preparations for the unity referendums are so important.

"The conversation on a new Ireland is thriving across society. The Irish government must support these conversations by putting in place forums to facilitate engagement on all key policy areas. A Citizen’s Assembly or Assemblies are sensible and practical measures.

"It is time to start harnessing the massive opportunities presented by Irish unity and to begin planning systematically for constitutional change.”