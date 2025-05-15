Forced starvation of Gaza children highlighted at Stormont protest

DEMONSTRATION: The protest at Stormont drew attention to the deliberate starvation of Palestinian children

THE hunger and forced starvation of the people of Gaza was highlighted at a protest at Stormont yesterday.

Mothers Against Genocide displayed empty pots and pans to symbolise the systematic starvation facing children in Gaza. The women also displayed images of emaciated children and rows of children’s shoes, before handing in a letter addressed to all MLAs.

The letter demands “urgent action” in response to what international experts and human rights organisations have called genocide and a deliberate campaign of starvation being carried out against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Speaking after meeting the campaign group, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “For over 19 months, the defenceless population of Gaza has been subjected to a horrific and barbaric genocide waged by the out-of-control Israeli regime.

“During this period, Israel has also made advances in the West Bank, seizing more land while also terrorising and killing Palestinians living there.

“Today, I stood with Mothers Against Genocide as they rightly demanded action from the British and Irish governments to bring this inhumane, murderous campaign to an end.

“We must use all levers at our disposal to bring this genocide to an end. Ensuring unfettered access to humanitarian aid, delivering an immediate and permanent ceasefire, guaranteeing the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza and the West Bank, and securing the release of all political hostages on all sides.

“Sinn Féin will continue to speak up for the beleaguered Palestinian population, both at home and abroad.”