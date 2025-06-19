Get your vote in for Best of the West before Friday's deadline

BEST OF THE WEST: Pete Marshall, Manager at Translink’s Falls Depot with Conor McParland from Belfast Media

WITH less than 48 hours until voting closes, Best of the West business partner Translink is encouraging people to have their say before it is too late.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday before the winners will then be announced at a mammoth community celebration planned for the Devenish on Friday, June 27. Translink is proud to once again support the awards, including sponsoring the ‘Best Visitor Attraction on a Translink Route’ category.

As a key part of the West Belfast community, Translink is committed to helping people stay better connected — whether it’s commuting, visiting local attractions, or supporting local businesses.

Pete Marshall, Manager at Translink’s Falls Depot, paid tribute to the incredible talent and community spirit that defines West Belfast, while also recognising the vital role Translink staff play every day on the Metro and Glider networks.

“West Belfast is home to a fantastic mix of talent, community spirit, independent businesses, and outstanding visitor attractions,” he said.

“Translink is proud to help connect people and places — and to welcome visitors to experience all that West Belfast has to offer. We’re delighted to support the Best of the West awards. It’s especially meaningful to see our local staff recognised in the driver category, for the important work they do every day serving their community.

“It’s a very exciting time in public transport, as Translink continues to invest, develop and innovate, to enhance the overall customer experience, whether they’re travelling locally or further afield. That commitment is reflected in the success of our passenger growth, with an additional three million passenger journeys made in 2024/25 compared to the previous year – keeping more people across Northern Ireland better connected.

“Playing a major role in that growth has been Belfast Grand Central Station, Ireland’s biggest integrated transport hub, which opened last Autumn, providing easy access to bus, coach, rail and active travel connections across the city and beyond, and acting as a catalyst to inspire more people to choose public transport.

“There have also been advances in Ticketing Systems with contactless payments now available on all services making it even easier to tap and travel.

“All of the developments help make public transport the first choice for travel and not only improve local services but also help boost visitor numbers for tourism and local businesses which these awards work hard to recognise and celebrate.

"Best of luck to all nominees in this year's Best of the West awards. Voting closes on Friday, so make sure to get your vote in and have your say."

You can vote online here.