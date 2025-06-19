Viable device found in Ligoniel was there 'for a number of years'

A VIABLE device found in the Ligoniel area of North Belfast on Wednesday is believed to have been there for a number of years.

Police received a report at around 4pm on Wednesday of a suspicious object located in the Flush Road area.

Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who carried out controlled explosions on the device, which was described as viable and believed to have been there for a number of years.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1079 18/06/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.