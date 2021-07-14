Órlaithí Flynn floored by Poleglass World MMA champion Joe McColgan

SINN Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has described meeting newly crowned World MMA Lightweight Champion Joe McColgan at his home club, Fight Academy in the heart of Poleglass as “an absolute pleasure”.



Detailing her encounter with the cage fighter, Órlaithí said: “For someone who has just achieved such a wonderful achievement in reaching the pinnacle in his sport and becoming a World Champion, Joe is such a humble and unassuming person. What an inspiration to every other young sportsperson in Poleglass, West Belfast and wider afield.”

Joe's coach Liam Shannon, owner of Fight Academy said the real fight now was to get exposure for Joe and other local MMA fighters.



“Joe’s roots are firmly positioned within his local fight club and he’s now an inspiration to all the other members of the club, talking to the kids, posing for photographs. It’s fantastic to see that after all the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that he is now a local hero and role model.”



Joe says he always viewed himself as a champion but now has the belt to prove it.



“That mindset shift came after my last loss. I had to change my thinking to a champion’s mindset, a champion always finds a way to win. Preperation went really well, I knew my opponent from 12 weeks out which is unusual for Cage Warriors.



“So I was able to focus entirely mentally and physically on that fight. Winning this title has meant a lot to me, my family and my club. I have taken the hard fights, I have overcome adversity, I have climbed to the top of my division in Europe outside of the UFC. All the hard work and sacrifice was worth it but next my sights are set on the UFC and doing all I can to get there.”

Rules of becoming champion:



Rule 1: Don't leave the belt outside.



Safe to say @JoeMcColgan_ is still getting used to his new gold. pic.twitter.com/YjMFcFPtTt — SCFack Speaks To (@ScfackSpeaksTo) July 6, 2021

Órlaithí added: “It is also fantastic that Féile an Phobail has just announced the biggest-ever MMA show in Belfast on Thursday 12 August in the Falls Park. This will be a perfect platform to showcase these athletes.



“I Intend to follow Joe’s next steps closely and hope to support the club and its fighters in any way I can. As one of the ambassadors for the West Belfast Sports wellbeing forum, I spoke to Joe and commended him and Fight Academy about the positive impact that they are having on the physical and mental wellbeing of our younger generations, particularly here in this area of West Belfast.”