Órlaithí Flynn MLA: My bill will provide suicide prevention training to all frontline staff

AS Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on mental health, suicide prevention and drug and alcohol addiction, it has been a privilege and a deeply humbling experience to serve in this role over the past eight years.

During this time, I have met with many families who have lost loved ones to suicide. Their stories, marked by grief, resilience, and an enduring desire for change, have shaped my approach to this work and strengthened my resolve to deliver meaningful improvements in how we support people in crisis.

In this mandate, I intend to bring forward legislation that will place a statutory duty on public sector employers to provide suicide prevention training to all frontline, public-facing staff. This will include workers across a range of essential services such as health, education, social care, law enforcement and other key sectors.

These professionals engage with the public every day. Many encounter individuals who may be experiencing significant emotional distress. With the right training, they will be better prepared to recognise warning signs and offer timely and potentially life-saving support.

This training is not about creating mental health experts in every role, but about ensuring staff are equipped with the basic tools and awareness needed to make a difference.

Evidence shows that early intervention saves lives. Given the tragic rates of suicide, especially in our most deprived communities where individuals are twice as likely to die by suicide as those in more affluent areas, this training can literally save lives.

The proposed legislation represents a proactive and compassionate response to a serious public health issue. It is about fostering a culture of awareness and care within our public services, reducing stigma, and ensuring that no one in crisis feels invisible or unsupported.

This is the kind of practical, preventative change we urgently need. This legislation gives us the opportunity to deliver it.



You can have your say on the Suicide Prevention Bill Consultation Survey here.

Órlaithí Flynn is a Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast