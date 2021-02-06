VIDEO: Ormeau Bookie's Massacre families demand release of Ombudsman collusion report

COMMUNITY FURY: Survivor Mark Sykes is arrested by the PSNI after the 29th anniversary vigil for the five Lower Ormeau residents murdered in the horror attack on Sean Graham's bookmaker's in February 1992.

In a moving video just released, families of the five Lower Ormeau residents murdered in the Sean Graham bookie's massacre in February 1992 demand the release of the Ombudsman's report into the atrocity. The release of the report has now been delayed four times.

The video was to be released yesterday but was held back after the PSNI's shock arrest of justice campaigner and survivor Mark Sykes who was shot four times in the horror attack.

Grandchildren of some of the victims will speak in the video, underlining the determination of the families to ensure their fight for the truth about RUC and state collusion with the UDA murder gang is finally revealed.

Mark Sykes was shot four times in the attack which claimed the lives of Peter Magee (18), James Kennedy (15), Christy Doherty (51), William McManus (54) and Jack Duffin (66). Subsequent inquires have shown RUC collusion with the killers.

Collusion has long been beyond doubt in the indiscriminate killings of the victims. In September 2010 an investigation by the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) revealed UDA informer William Stobie had handed the Browning pistol used in the attack over to RUC officers, only for them to return it to the loyalist group. The Browning pistol and an AK-47 used in the Sean Graham’s attack were both part of a consignment imported from South Africa in 1987 by UDA double agent Brian Nelson that was not stopped by his British army handlers.

However, publication of the Ombudsman's report into the murders has been postponed repeatedly, further infuriating grieving families who have also protested repeated PSNI efforts to block the release of information about the atrocity.

Last night, Relatives for Justice, which published a lengthy report into state collusion with the UDA killers almost a decade ago, said the families appeals for justice would not be silenced by the PSNI desecration of the 29th anniversary commemoration.

Mark Sykes, pictured above with flowers moments before his arrest, said police had "literally rubbed the steel of their handcuffs as salt in my physical wounds”. He added: “The only thing I had in my hands were flowers that my three-year-old granddaughter had laid at her uncle’s memorial. When I asked police what they were doing and had they notebooks out at Pitt Park, I was told if I swore again I would be arrested. I said this is a f***ing disgrace as I walked away. The police then grabbed me and handcuffed me."

SALT IN THE WOUNDS: Bookie's Massacre victim handcuffed and arrested by PSNI

In a statement issued after the incident, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne defended the actions of his officers, repeating unsubstantiated claims that one of their number suffered a facial injury and that 30-40 people were gathered for the event. "We are acutely aware that this is the latest incident to raise concerns about the enforcement of Coronavirus Regulations and illustrates there are no easy answers," he said in a statement which omitted any apology to the distressed relatives of the murder victims.