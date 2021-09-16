Traffic calming measures discussed during Ministerial visit to Our Lady Queen of Peace school

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has instructed her officials to carry out a road traffic assessment in the vicinity of Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School following a site visit with local representatives and the school's principal.

Welcoming the news Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said road safety remains a key priority for her party within the Colin and wider West Belfast constituency.



"On Wednesday 8th September at the request of myself, along with other Sinn Féin reps Cllr Séanna Walsh, Cllr Daniel Baker and Paul Maskey MP, we attended a site visit with the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon and Miss Dougan, the principal of Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School.



"We raised our concerns with the Minister regarding the congestion around the school, particularly during peak times and the need for traffic calming measures on the routinely busy Cherry Road.

"With children coming and going from the local school, cars parked along the footpaths blocking visibility and with the popular new play park nearby in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area, it is just a matter of time before a serious accident occurs. We are calling on the Minister to provide appropriate traffic calming measures as soon as possible for pedestrian and children’s safety.



"The Ministerial site visit was very positive, and the Minister has instructed her officials to carry out a road traffic assessment in the vicinity of this area."

The Department are due to report back on its findings by early October.