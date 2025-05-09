Sinn Féin meet PSNI and Choice Housing over intimidation of Catholic residents

A SINN Féin delegation has met with the PSNI and Choice Housing to discuss the intimidation of Catholic residents in a new housing development in Lisburn.

The party's MLAs Danny Baker and Deirdre Hargey were joined by Paul Maskey MP and Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillors Gary McCleave and Declan Lynch during today's meeting.

It follows a series of incidents in Altona Drive and Altona Gardens where residents have been subjected to sectarian threats, including leaflets bearing the logo of the UFF posted through letterboxes, union flags erected on lamp-posts and late-night drive-bys where spotlights have been shone into homes. The leaflet warned residents that the mixed development – which residents first moved into last June – was "loyalist Lisburn" and not "Republican West Belfast".

Danny Baker branded the intimidation of residents as "wrong and reprehensible".

"Today’s meetings focused on recent incidents and how we bring this behaviour to an end,” she said. “Our priority is ensuring residents can live in peace — free from threats and fear.

“All political leaders must make it clear they reject such actions. I’ll continue to support residents and call out sectarianism, intimidation and threats wherever they occur.”