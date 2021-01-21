WATCH: Over 3,500 Troubles bereaved demand governments fulfil legacy commitments

UNITED: Lisa McNally, Sadhb Nic Thomáis and Aine McCabe are among the 3,500 relatives of victims of the conflict who signed the letter which was organised by Relatives For Justice

OVER 3,500 people bereaved through the Troubles have signed an open letter calling on the British and Irish governments to fulfil their legacy commitments.

Penned by Relatives for Justice, the letter urges An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to implement legacy mechanisms included in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement. It comes as the UN seeks to progress a report on the implementation of the mechanisms, which include the establishment of a Historical Investigations Unit to re-examine all unsolved killings.

The letter heavily criticises measures outlined by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on March 18, when he announced plans to permanently close cases of serious crimes relating to the Troubles. It also slams Mr Lewis’ assertations that he would extend legislation equivalent to the controversial Overseas Operation Bill to the North. The legislation gives immunity from prosecution to British State forces and their agents.

One of the letter’s signatories, Lisa McNally, whose father, Gerard Clarke, and uncle, John Moran, were killed by loyalists planting a bomb at Kelly’s Bar in Belfast in 1972 commented: “My family has been informed that the documents relating to these deaths will be closed and none of us can read them for 100 years.

“Truth and justice are basic human rights. We are not interested in telling our story. We must have the facts established, questioned and investigated. Those responsible, including those who planned and covered up the bombing, must be held accountable.

“I signed the letter to Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson because my family, like all of these other families, will not stand for British government bad faith on the past any longer. The Stormont House Agreement must be implemented now, as they promised they would. Nothing less is good enough.”

Aine McCabe, daughter of Nora McCabe explains why she signed the letter to .@MichealMartinTD and .@BorisJohnson calling for the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement #Time4Truth #NotGoingAway pic.twitter.com/iEnwD3DYZI — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) January 21, 2021

Aine McCabe was just three-months-old when her mum Nora McCabe was brutally murdered by an RUC plastic bullet in 1981. Having signed the open letter she has vowed to continue fighting for truth.

“The killing of my mummy has been a part of every day of my life,” she stated. “My father has spent all my life pursuing truth and justice.

“There has never been any investigation into her killing. The police officer in charge that day told lies, covered up and was honoured by the English Queen in her honours list.

“My family need an independent investigation. There can be no amnesty for the killers.

“Anyone in the British government who thinks that by delaying dealing with the past will mean families will go away are wrong. I am here, my children are here. It is not going away.”

3500 relatives have signed an open letter in tonight’s .@ATownNews to .@MichealMartinTD and .@BorisJohnson calling for immediate implementation of the Stormont House agreement- Sadbh Nic Thomáis explains why she signed pic.twitter.com/86s5a2Arr7 — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) January 20, 2021

Speaking in Irish, letter signatory Sadhb Nic Thomáis told how her uncle, Peter Thompson, was killed by the British Army on January 13, 1990. She said the murder, which was planned by the British state and its forces, was never properly investigated.

“Shínigh mé an litir ó Ghaolta ar son na Córa chuig an Taoiseach agus Príomh Aire Shasana de thairbhe nach raibh fiosriúchán ceart ariamh faoi bhás m'uncal,” a dúirt sí.

“Gach lá maireann mo theaghlach, go háiríthe mo Sheanmhathair, le h-easpa fhírinne agus easpa córa. Phleanáil Arm na Breataine agus Rialtas na Breataine a dhúnmharú, thug siad chun críche é agus rinne siad é a chur faoi cheilt.

“Shíl muid go mbeadh Comhaontú Teach Stormont ábalta an cuid seo de thráma ár dteaghlach a leigheas, ach bhris siad a ngealltanais. Teastaíonn fírinne, cóir agus freagracht uainn.

“Níl muid ag imeacht.”

Mark Thompson CEO in Relatives for Justice explains why relatives have signed a letter to An Taoiseach and British Prime Minister #Time4Truth #NotGoingAway pic.twitter.com/XbSOgRaZNX — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) January 21, 2021

Relatives for Justice CEO Mark Thompson stated: “Accounting for the past is a prerequisite to establishing a secure future for all our people across this island and in the relationships between the islands of Ireland and Britain.

“Fundamental to this is the promotion of human rights, justice and equality for all and an adherence to the rule of law in a post-conflict society. Under domestic and international law families have legal rights to effective independent investigations into the killings of their loved ones and the British government is denying these rights.

“During the conflict State impunity was administered for human rights violations perpetrated by British State forces and its agents; those within non-State groups engaged in countless murders through collusion.”

He continued: “It is now clear that the British government seek to continue with its failed policy of concealment and cover-up about the past – the failed policy of impunity.

“Framed in a veil of jingoistic patriotism the British government have peddled the lie that there are ‘vexatious’ prosecutions and ‘witch-hunts’ surrounding State killings. This lie, juxtaposed with presenting British soldiers and RUC members responsible for killings as ‘victims’ is an attempt to evade independent investigations into their actions. This is an affront to human decency and the families of those they killed. It is beyond shameful. There is not one single example to back such dishonest claims in this jurisdiction.

“We challenge Brandon Lewis to provide evidence to the contrary.”