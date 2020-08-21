OVER-60S TO MAKE A SAVING WITH PHOENIX NATURAL GAS

If you or someone you know is over 60 and thinking about making the move to natural gas then now’s the time to do it.

There is just a few weeks left to make the most of the Phoenix Natural Gas Saver 60 offer where you could get £500 cashback* to help you replace your boiler with a new high efficiency natural gas heating system, giving you access to instant heat and constant hot water while helping to make your home more energy efficient. You can also use the Phoenix Natural Gas Saver 60 offer alongside the Boiler Replacement Scheme which could help you save up to a further £1,000* on the installation of a new natural gas boiler.

The Phoenix Natural Gas Saver 60 offer has been really popular, so make sure to take advantage of it before it ends on September 30th.

Saver 60 is one of a number of offers available from Phoenix Natural Gas to help customers make the move to natural gas. Find out more about all the offers available here.

*Terms and Conditions apply