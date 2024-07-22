Over 90 debates and discussions during Féile an Phobail

FESTIVAL-GOERS will be spoilt for choice next month, with over 90 debates and discussions taking place during Féile an Phobail.

Trade union leader Mick Lynch, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and GAA pundit Joe Brolly will be among those sharing their views with the Féile audience over the ten days between August 1-11. Most of the debates will take place in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

Féile Debates and Discussions committee chairperson, Emeritus Professor Bill Rolston, said: “If you are serious about it, you won't have time for anything else in early August except to be at Feile's discussions and debates.

“From the start, Féile decided that the festival would contain not only the usual elements such as music, drama and sport, but that there would also be a significant element of political discussion.

“We have come a long way since, but one thing remains the same: the commitment to high quality talks and discussion. Issues like a border poll, the health service, the economy and Palestine are major topics.

“And we are delighted to have participants such as trade union leader Mick Lynch, GAA legend and pundit Joe Brolly, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, British Labour Party MP Diane Abbott, and world-renowned Barrister Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh who recently represented South Africa at the International Criminal Court in their genocide case against Israel.

“This year will be the biggest and best Féile Debates and Discussions programme yet. It is the biggest in Ireland and possibly even in Europe.

LET’S TALK POLITICS



📆Monday 5th August 3pm

📍St Mary’s University College, Falls Road



🔹The big political issues of the day discussed by our panel



Featuring;

🔸David McCann

🔸Freya McClements

🔸Gavan Reilly

“With over 90 debates and discussions taking place and thousands attending, there is something to interest everyone. The line-up is of a very high calibre and inclusive of all.”

Bill added that every debate and discussion is free to attend.

John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager, said: “The Kennedy Centre is delighted to be associated with Féile an Phobail as a proud partner. We have been a committed partner of Féile since we opened our doors in 1991.

“We understand the importance of Féile to the local community and wish it well with its plans to welcome the world to this year’s Féile.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Debates and Discussions element of the programme. We hope that all attending will enjoy themselves and will gain a better understanding of the local community and the world around them.”



Among the debates and discussions highlights are;

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh in Conversation with Pádraig Ó Muirigh

Thursday 1st August 2pm

St Mary's University College, Falls Road

Blinne is a world-renowned barrister who represented South Africa at the International Criminal Court in proceedings accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine.

Annual James Connolly Lecture

Thursday 1st August 5pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

By Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT). One of the most recognisable trade union leaders in Britain, Mick Lynch has championed the rights of workers.

The Economics of Irish Unity

Friday 2nd August 3pm

St Mary's University College, Falls Road

Professor Séamus McGuinness and Professor John Fitzgerald will debate the politics of Irish unity.

Diane Abbott in Conversation

Friday 2nd August 4pm

St Mary's University College, Falls Road

Diane Abbott, one of the best-known figures in British politics, will reflect on the challenges facing left-wing politics, and the evolving relationship between Ireland and Britain in the context of constitutional change.

Let’s Talk Politics

Monday 5th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panellists – David McCann, Freya McClements, Gavan Reilly, and Lee Reynolds will discuss the political issues of the day.

West Belfast Talks Back

Wednesday 7th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Chaired by RTÉ Northern Correspondent Vincent Kearney

Panelists are Joe Brolly, Amanda Ferguson, Paul Maskey, and Allison Morris.