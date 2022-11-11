OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The history of teacher training in West Belfast
On this episode of Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Principal of St Mary's University College, Prof. Peter Finn to discuss the history of the college, it's amalgamation with St Joseph's and the future of the Falls Road institution.
Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free foreverDonate
Do you have something to say on this issue?
If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?