OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The history of teacher training in West Belfast

PODCAST: On this episode, we chat to Prof. Peter Finn about the history of St Mary's University College

On this episode of Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Principal of St Mary's University College, Prof. Peter Finn to discuss the history of the college, it's amalgamation with St Joseph's and the future of the Falls Road institution.

